General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 253.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 241.7% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $352.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $330.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wolfe Research lowered General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (down from $345.00) on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.24.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

GD opened at $257.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.79. The stock has a market cap of $70.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.61. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $247.01 and a 1-year high of $316.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.29 by ($0.14). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 17.08%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 15.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 41.64%.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 4th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other news, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 5,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.91, for a total value of $1,556,241.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,701,349.36. The trade was a 21.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

