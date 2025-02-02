General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stake Lifted by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 52.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Financial Corp CA boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 15,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in General Electric by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 9,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 5,251 shares during the last quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA now owns 9,337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 5,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 16,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $203.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $220.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. General Electric has a 52 week low of $105.70 and a 52 week high of $207.65.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. On average, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.70%.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 15,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total value of $2,772,409.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 148,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,539,714.53. The trade was a 9.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Riccardo Procacci sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $1,267,910.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,407,036.57. This represents a 34.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on General Electric from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Melius Research boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $194.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.73.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

