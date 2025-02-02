GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVXW) Shares Down 11.3% – Time to Sell?

Shares of GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVXW – Get Free Report) fell 11.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.11. 19,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 133% from the average session volume of 8,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

GeoVax Labs Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.16.

GeoVax Labs Company Profile

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.

