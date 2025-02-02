Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Position Increased by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 101.9% in the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth about $43,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 6,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $620,355.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,920 shares in the company, valued at $815,198.80. This trade represents a 43.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 248,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $23,064,310.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,886,126.44. This represents a 64.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 456,234 shares of company stock worth $42,130,461 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.3 %

GILD stock opened at $97.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.87. The company has a market cap of $121.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,080.00, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.18. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.07 and a 12-month high of $98.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.44. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on GILD shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Daiwa America raised Gilead Sciences to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Leerink Partners upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.39.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Stories

