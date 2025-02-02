Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,730,000 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the December 31st total of 3,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Golar LNG Stock Performance

Shares of Golar LNG stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $40.75. 900,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 983,634. Golar LNG has a 52 week low of $19.94 and a 52 week high of $44.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.09 and a beta of 0.59.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Golar LNG Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 714.34%.

Institutional Trading of Golar LNG

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLNG. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Golar LNG during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Golar LNG by 105.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,372 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Golar LNG by 830.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GLNG. Fearnley Fonds lowered Golar LNG from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised Golar LNG to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.13.

View Our Latest Report on GLNG

About Golar LNG

(Get Free Report)

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.