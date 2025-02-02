Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,730,000 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the December 31st total of 3,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Golar LNG Stock Performance
Shares of Golar LNG stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $40.75. 900,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 983,634. Golar LNG has a 52 week low of $19.94 and a 52 week high of $44.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.09 and a beta of 0.59.
Golar LNG Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 714.34%.
Institutional Trading of Golar LNG
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently issued reports on GLNG. Fearnley Fonds lowered Golar LNG from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised Golar LNG to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.13.
View Our Latest Report on GLNG
About Golar LNG
Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.
