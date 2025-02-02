Golden State Equity Partners Acquires 22,340 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 575.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,340 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Eastern Bank grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.52. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $50.75.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

