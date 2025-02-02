Golden State Equity Partners Acquires 59,509 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 700.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,509 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 13,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in Bank of America by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 8,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 37,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.1% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock opened at $46.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $354.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $32.35 and a 12 month high of $48.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.78.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $25.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.12 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.10%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

Several research firms recently commented on BAC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. HSBC upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Bank of America from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.58.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

