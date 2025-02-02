Golden State Equity Partners Has $1.48 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 386.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,692 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 18.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,027,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,976,000 after buying an additional 4,680,713 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its position in Citigroup by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 8,326,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947,912 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Citigroup by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,531,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,628 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,115,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,527 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE C opened at $81.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.43. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.24 and a 1 year high of $82.77.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.12. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $19.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.65%.

Citigroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on C shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Citigroup from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Citigroup from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on Citigroup from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.93.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

