Golden State Equity Partners Has $1.83 Million Holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Golden State Equity Partners lowered its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,559 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NULG. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 38.4% in the third quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $330,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HTLF Bank grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 8,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NULG stock opened at $87.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.22. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $26.91 and a 12-month high of $34.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.05.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.