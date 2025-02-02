GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) Shares Down 30% – Time to Sell?

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 30% on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.04. 50,831,694 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,551% from the average session volume of 3,078,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

GoviEx Uranium Stock Down 30.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$28.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.06.

GoviEx Uranium Company Profile

GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Africa. The company's principal asset is the Madaouela project which holds 80% interest located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interest in the Muntanga project that consists of 3 mining licenses situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project, which consists of three exploration licenses located in Mali.

