GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Decreases Stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,510 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 23.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 378 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Boise Cascade by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,893 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of BCC opened at $126.36 on Friday. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $113.38 and a fifty-two week high of $155.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The construction company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 18.24%. Boise Cascade’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BCC shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Boise Cascade from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Boise Cascade from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boise Cascade has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.60.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

