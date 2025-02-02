GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $4.05 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,665 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $4,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 17.1% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. First International Bank & Trust lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 467,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 197,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period.

BATS MOAT opened at $95.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.50. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

