GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Sells 3,678 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC decreased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 34.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,995 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,678 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KPP Advisory Services LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 2.6% in the third quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 1.4% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS opened at $232.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.53. The company has a market capitalization of $270.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.84 and a 12-month high of $248.15.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.00%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TMUS. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lowered shares of T-Mobile US from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $252.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.21.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TMUS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Andre Almeida purchased 3,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $235.72 per share, with a total value of $897,621.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,808 shares in the company, valued at $897,621.76. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nestor Cano sold 11,100 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.75, for a total transaction of $2,561,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,300. The trade was a 71.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,200 shares of company stock worth $32,736,303 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.