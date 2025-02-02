GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Sells 3,793 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,413 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,793 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17,137.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,860,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,289,818,000 after purchasing an additional 7,815,305 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,420,766 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,381,679,000 after buying an additional 2,497,056 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,170,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,513,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,035 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 19,472,211 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,195,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,620,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,471,128,000 after purchasing an additional 975,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total value of $11,509,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,150,048.94. This represents a 2.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total value of $5,743,301.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 293,347 shares in the company, valued at $41,558,469.49. This represents a 12.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,036 shares of company stock valued at $28,165,821 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 2.4 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of AMD stock opened at $115.95 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.80 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $188.16 billion, a PE ratio of 104.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.66.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Melius cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $169.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.77.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

