GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,351 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $35,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGT. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

VGT opened at $616.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $629.64 and a 200 day moving average of $596.92. The stock has a market cap of $77.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $478.25 and a 52-week high of $648.76.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.