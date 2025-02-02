GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Trims Stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Free Report) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,883 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 23.3% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,689,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,737,000 after acquiring an additional 697,127 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 1,661,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,448,000 after purchasing an additional 761,100 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 524.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 616,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,708,000 after purchasing an additional 517,683 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 81,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,177,000 after buying an additional 32,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mathes Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 68,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF alerts:

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Stock Up 5.6 %

BATS IGV opened at $102.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.42. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 52-week low of $123.69 and a 52-week high of $183.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.33.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.