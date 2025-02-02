Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC Has $16.37 Million Stock Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 322,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up about 3.6% of Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $16,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JAAA. Arch Capital Group LTD. boosted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 135.4% in the third quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 5,307,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,053,000 after buying an additional 3,053,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 38.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,113,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,564 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,195,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,455,000 after acquiring an additional 796,494 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,008,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,229,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,312,000 after acquiring an additional 460,985 shares during the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of JAAA opened at $51.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.80. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52-week low of $49.87 and a 52-week high of $51.05.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.