Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 156,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF makes up 1.7% of Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $7,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,031,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the third quarter worth $891,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 25.6% during the third quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 19,396 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.80 and a 200 day moving average of $50.82.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
