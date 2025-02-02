Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 156,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF makes up 1.7% of Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $7,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,031,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the third quarter worth $891,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 25.6% during the third quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 19,396 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.80 and a 200 day moving average of $50.82.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.