Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 276 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $63,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VV opened at $277.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $275.41 and a 200-day moving average of $264.97. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $221.94 and a one year high of $281.58.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.