Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) Shares Up 16.3% – Here’s Why

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN – Get Free Report) shares were up 16.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.80 and last traded at C$2.78. Approximately 3,044,708 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,677,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.39.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.78 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.78. The firm has a market cap of C$368.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74.

In related news, Director Brad Donald Douville sold 407,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.09, for a total transaction of C$36,632.34. Also, Senior Officer Monty Balderston sold 343,273 shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.11, for a total value of C$37,760.03. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,120,223 shares of company stock worth $111,779.

About Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V)

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

