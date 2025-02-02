Greenleaf Trust Has $3.89 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 910.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,578 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 209.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 832.3% in the 4th quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 3,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 1,037.0% in the fourth quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 5,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 900.3% during the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.72.

Lam Research Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $81.05 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $68.87 and a 52-week high of $113.00. The stock has a market cap of $104.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.05 and a 200-day moving average of $78.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 52.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.95%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

