Greenleaf Trust Has $4.44 Million Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 120.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 56,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 30,741 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,453,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,247,570,000 after buying an additional 162,985 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 69,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 5,416 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EMR. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Daiwa America raised Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total value of $2,711,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 262,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,052,911.68. This represents a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $129.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $91.64 and a 52 week high of $134.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.95 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.35.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.70%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.