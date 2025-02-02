Greenleaf Trust Has $8.80 Million Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $8,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,352,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,068,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,984 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 27.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,542,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,895,518,000 after buying an additional 988,380 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 53,338.6% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 854,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,602,000 after buying an additional 852,885 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 46,892.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 772,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,218,000 after acquiring an additional 770,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 157.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 884,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,019,000 after acquiring an additional 540,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.8 %

DE opened at $476.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $444.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $410.05. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $340.20 and a 1-year high of $485.84. The stock has a market cap of $129.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.20 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The company’s revenue was down 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 25.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Deere & Company from $477.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $401.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $444.50.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

