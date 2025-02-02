Greenleaf Trust Invests $5.02 Million in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 47,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,015,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Wit LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 713.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wit LLC now owns 293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10,575.0% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $106.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.88 and a 200 day moving average of $107.43. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $108.81.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

