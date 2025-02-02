Greenleaf Trust Purchases 272 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,013 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $6,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk Stock Up 0.4 %

ADSK opened at $311.34 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.32 and a 12 month high of $326.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $299.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.34. The company has a market cap of $66.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

ADSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. HSBC lowered Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Macquarie began coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.50.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total transaction of $167,783.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,249 shares in the company, valued at $9,227,759.94. This represents a 1.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

