Greenleaf Trust Sells 1,156 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Greenleaf Trust lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $92.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.51 and its 200-day moving average is $88.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $76.25 and a 1-year high of $96.00.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.