Greenleaf Trust Sells 1,881 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Greenleaf Trust reduced its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 162,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the period. American Tower makes up approximately 0.3% of Greenleaf Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in American Tower were worth $29,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at $586,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in American Tower by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,421,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,743,000 after buying an additional 314,769 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in American Tower in the third quarter valued at about $1,156,000. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in American Tower by 6.9% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 95,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,128,000 after acquiring an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of American Tower to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on American Tower from $221.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on American Tower from $236.00 to $220.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.23.

American Tower Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of AMT opened at $184.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.02, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.84. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $170.46 and a 52 week high of $243.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $190.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 273.42%.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 16,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total transaction of $3,000,283.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,792 shares in the company, valued at $11,371,631.20. This trade represents a 20.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

