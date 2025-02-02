Greenleaf Trust Sells 5,683 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Greenleaf Trust lowered its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 192,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,683 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in PayPal were worth $16,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in PayPal by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 344.3% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp grew its stake in PayPal by 186.1% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 125.3% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PYPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on PayPal from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.48.

PayPal Stock Down 1.1 %

PYPL opened at $88.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.93. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.77 and a 1-year high of $93.66. The stock has a market cap of $88.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.