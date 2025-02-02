Guggenheim Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Stock

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.92% from the company’s current price.

CFLT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Confluent from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Confluent from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Confluent from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.30.

Confluent Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CFLT opened at $29.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Confluent has a twelve month low of $17.79 and a twelve month high of $35.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.74 and a beta of 0.91.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. Confluent had a negative net margin of 38.35% and a negative return on equity of 34.05%. The business had revenue of $250.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Confluent will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Confluent news, CAO Kong Phan sold 2,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $59,170.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 190,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,382,896.40. This represents a 1.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lara Caimi sold 34,500 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $1,080,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,251.20. This trade represents a 82.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,370,589 shares of company stock worth $127,326,348. Insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Confluent

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Confluent by 354.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Confluent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Confluent by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Confluent by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DMC Group LLC acquired a new position in Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

Further Reading

