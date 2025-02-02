Guggenheim Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CHKP. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, January 27th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.27.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $218.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $188.67 and a 200-day moving average of $187.76. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $145.75 and a 52-week high of $226.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.63.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

