Guggenheim Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports.
Several other research analysts have also commented on CHKP. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, January 27th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.27.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Check Point Software Technologies
Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Check Point Software Technologies
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- ServiceNow Stock Slips, But AI Expansion Signals Long-Term Gains
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- Microsoft and Meta’s AI Investment Plans Are Full Steam Ahead
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Beyond Self-Driving Cars: Factory Automation Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.