Hantz Financial Services Inc. Buys 2,403 Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) by 122.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMWD. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 59.1% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 483,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,189,000 after purchasing an additional 179,644 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in American Woodmark in the 3rd quarter worth $15,967,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Woodmark during the third quarter valued at about $9,195,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 249.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 101,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,572,000 after acquiring an additional 72,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the third quarter worth about $5,261,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMWD shares. Loop Capital decreased their target price on American Woodmark from $119.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

In other news, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth sold 3,500 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $315,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,589,523.20. The trade was a 3.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James G. Davis sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $100,987.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,252.67. The trade was a 4.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,250 shares of company stock valued at $789,898 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $77.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.80 and its 200 day moving average is $89.56. American Woodmark Co. has a 12 month low of $73.24 and a 12 month high of $106.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.29). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

