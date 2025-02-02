Hantz Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Coty were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Coty by 330.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Coty during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coty during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Coty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coty alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Coty in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Coty in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Coty from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.24.

Coty Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Coty stock opened at $7.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Coty Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.59 and a 12-month high of $13.30. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.21, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.25.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Coty had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Coty’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Coty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.