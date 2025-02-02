Hantz Financial Services Inc. Grows Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 145.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,936,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111,268 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 330.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,346,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,485 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,670,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,303,000 after purchasing an additional 442,618 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,169,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,883,000 after buying an additional 227,629 shares during the period. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,063,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,588,000 after buying an additional 175,993 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

STAG Industrial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $34.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.32. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.27 and a fifty-two week high of $41.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1242 per share. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 149.49%.

STAG Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

