Hantz Financial Services Inc. Sells 27 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 96 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in HubSpot by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 45 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $779.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,887.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.22 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $724.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $600.46. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $434.84 and a one year high of $811.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.27. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $669.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. HubSpot’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target (up previously from $600.00) on shares of HubSpot in a report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on HubSpot from $747.00 to $835.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on HubSpot from $626.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $724.52.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total transaction of $5,623,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 513,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,857,459.82. The trade was a 1.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $401,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,603 shares in the company, valued at $5,322,100. This represents a 7.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,066 shares of company stock worth $54,900,427. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

