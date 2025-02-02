Hantz Financial Services Inc. Takes Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,877,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,447,000 after purchasing an additional 91,725 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,884,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,603,000 after buying an additional 426,039 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,339,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,667,000 after acquiring an additional 76,917 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 840,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,936,000 after acquiring an additional 84,236 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 678,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,502,000 after acquiring an additional 33,346 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $143.00 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $106.80 and a 12 month high of $146.99. The company has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.66 and its 200-day moving average is $133.92.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.254 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

