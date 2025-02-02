HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.08.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded HashiCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th.

HashiCorp stock opened at $34.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.06 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.90. HashiCorp has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $34.47.

In related news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 47,526 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $1,626,339.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,978 shares in the company, valued at $15,945,767.16. This trade represents a 9.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 17,800 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total value of $609,294.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 31,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,073,042.04. This trade represents a 36.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 173,036 shares of company stock worth $5,874,078. Corporate insiders own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the second quarter worth approximately $283,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in HashiCorp in the second quarter valued at $208,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HashiCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of HashiCorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,457,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of HashiCorp by 3.1% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

