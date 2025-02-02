Head to Head Survey: National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) and Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK)

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Free Report) and Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares National Bankshares and Meridian”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Bankshares $45.36 million 4.12 $7.62 million $1.22 24.09 Meridian $197.37 million 0.95 $16.35 million $1.45 11.53

Meridian has higher revenue and earnings than National Bankshares. Meridian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

National Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Meridian pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. National Bankshares pays out 127.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Meridian pays out 34.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for National Bankshares and Meridian, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Bankshares 0 0 1 0 3.00 Meridian 0 1 1 0 2.50

National Bankshares presently has a consensus target price of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.30%. Meridian has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.31%. Given National Bankshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe National Bankshares is more favorable than Meridian.

Volatility and Risk

National Bankshares has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meridian has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.7% of National Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.6% of Meridian shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of National Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of Meridian shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares National Bankshares and Meridian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Bankshares 9.64% 5.00% 0.43% Meridian 8.28% 10.01% 0.70%

Summary

Meridian beats National Bankshares on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial and agricultural, commercial real estate, residential real estate, home equity, and various consumer loan products, as well as loans for the construction of commercial and residential properties. The company also provides business and consumer debit and credit cards; letters of credit, night depository services, safe deposit boxes, utility payment services, and automatic funds transfer; wealth management, trust, and estate services; non-deposit investment and insurance products; and telephone, mobile, and Internet banking services. The company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, Virginia.

About Meridian

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Florida, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits. It also provides commercial and industrial loans comprising business lines of credit, term loans, small business lending, lease financing, shared national credits, and other financing; commercial real estate, and land development and construction loans for residential and commercial projects; and consumer and home equity lending, private banking, merchant, and title and land settlement services. In addition, the company operates and originates mortgage loans for 1-4 family dwellings; and offers real estate holding, investment advisory, and equipment leasing services, as well as financial planning and wealth management services. Meridian Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

