Heck Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth $127,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

ACWX opened at $53.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $49.78 and a 12 month high of $57.96.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.7673 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

