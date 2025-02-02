Heck Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC)

Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BFC. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Bank First by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Bank First by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 179,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,818,000 after purchasing an additional 84,524 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Bank First by 130.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 13,502 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank First by 339.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 12,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank First by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 222,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,158,000 after purchasing an additional 7,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Bank First from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

Bank First Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Bank First stock opened at $101.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.87 and its 200 day moving average is $95.53. Bank First Co. has a one year low of $74.90 and a one year high of $110.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. Bank First had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 29.00%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank First Co. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Bank First Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th. Bank First’s payout ratio is 27.69%.

Bank First Profile

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First, N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. It offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

