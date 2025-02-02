Heck Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 6,634 Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 6,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 70.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 191,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
SPLV stock opened at $71.34 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $62.37 and a twelve month high of $75.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.82.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
