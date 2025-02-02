Heck Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 6,634 Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 6,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 70.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 191,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

SPLV stock opened at $71.34 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $62.37 and a twelve month high of $75.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.82.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.