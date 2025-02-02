Heck Capital Advisors LLC Invests $321,000 in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Grab by 13.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 124,314,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,394,000 after buying an additional 14,671,388 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,177,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Grab by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,570,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,567,000 after acquiring an additional 967,233 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its position in shares of Grab by 11.4% during the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 33,735,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442,581 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Grab by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,666,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,414,000 after purchasing an additional 591,898 shares in the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Grab alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GRAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Grab from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.60 target price on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Grab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.25 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Grab from $5.00 to $5.70 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Grab in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.55.

Grab Trading Down 1.3 %

GRAB stock opened at $4.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.12. Grab Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $5.72.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.40 million. Grab had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Grab

(Free Report)

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.