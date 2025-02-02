Heck Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC)

Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,312 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $2,492,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in American Superconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,483,000. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the third quarter worth approximately $781,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on American Superconductor from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

American Superconductor Price Performance

AMSC opened at $26.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -525.29 and a beta of 2.28. American Superconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $38.02.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

