Heck Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,441 iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJS. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 58.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $110.47 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $93.89 and a twelve month high of $119.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.46.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

