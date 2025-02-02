Heck Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,070 Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,070 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Amphenol by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,534,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,496,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,880 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,666,093 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,601,540,000 after purchasing an additional 564,991 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Amphenol by 1.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,558,670 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $427,363,000 after buying an additional 63,180 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 5,329,913 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $347,297,000 after buying an additional 1,073,480 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Amphenol by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,303,215 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $280,397,000 after buying an additional 2,032,402 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Peter Straub sold 132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $9,783,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 180,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $12,925,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,340. The trade was a 92.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 612,000 shares of company stock worth $44,177,640 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APH. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.68.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $70.75 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $50.48 and a 52-week high of $79.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.00. The firm has a market cap of $85.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 15.92%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 34.46%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

