Heck Capital Advisors LLC Takes $181,000 Position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV)

Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 21.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 565.3% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $397,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valued Retirements Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $439,000.
Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:RFV opened at $126.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.21. The stock has a market cap of $343.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.28. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF has a 52-week low of $106.80 and a 52-week high of $131.74.
Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (RFV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Pure Value index. The fund tracks a fundamentally weighted index of US-listed value companies. RFV was launched on Mar 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
