Heck Capital Advisors LLC Takes $240,000 Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSX. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 177.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 348.5% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CSX Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of CSX stock opened at $32.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.92. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $31.43 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $63.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.22.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. TD Cowen cut their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.58.
CSX Company Profile
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
