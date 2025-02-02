Heck Capital Advisors LLC Takes $240,000 Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSX. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 177.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 348.5% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $32.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.92. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $31.43 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $63.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 23.95%. Research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. TD Cowen cut their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.58.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

