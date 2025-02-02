Heck Capital Advisors LLC Takes $397,000 Position in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Powell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Powell Industries by 110.5% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Powell Industries in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries Trading Up 1.4 %

Powell Industries stock opened at $239.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $252.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.88. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.25 and a 1-year high of $364.98.

Powell Industries Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.62%.

POWL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Powell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Powell Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 5,000 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.74, for a total transaction of $1,738,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 677,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,512,131.10. The trade was a 0.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

