Heidrick & Struggles International to Transition Chief Human Resources OfficerOn January 27, 2025, Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSII) announced that Sarah Payne, the Chief Human Resources Officer, will be transitioning to an advi

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. It operates under the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Heidrick Consulting, and On Demand Talent Business.
