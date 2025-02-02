Heidrick & Struggles International to Transition Chief Human Resources OfficerOn January 27, 2025, Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSII) announced that Sarah Payne, the Chief Human Resources Officer, will be transitioning to an advi

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2025

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Heidrick & Struggles International’s 8K filing here.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. It operates under the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Heidrick Consulting, and On Demand Talent Business.

Featured Articles