Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Short Interest Up 20.9% in January

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,520,000 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the December 31st total of 7,050,000 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BTIG Research cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Helix Energy Solutions Group

HLX stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 52-week low of $7.98 and a 52-week high of $13.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.05 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

In related news, Director Diana Glassman sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $159,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,762.02. The trade was a 37.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $1,677,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 112,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,697.58. This trade represents a 60.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 269,991 shares of company stock valued at $2,607,137 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Helix Energy Solutions Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 21.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

(Get Free Report)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.