HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Short Interest Up 21.2% in January

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700,000 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the December 31st total of 7,180,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DINO shares. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on HF Sinclair from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

HF Sinclair Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of DINO traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.00. 5,505,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,056,211. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.80 and its 200-day moving average is $42.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.81. HF Sinclair has a fifty-two week low of $33.47 and a fifty-two week high of $64.16. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.22.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Atanas H. Atanasov acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.96 per share, with a total value of $265,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,730,348.92. This trade represents a 10.78 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of HF Sinclair

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DINO. Matrix Trust Co lifted its stake in HF Sinclair by 122.4% in the third quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 82.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in HF Sinclair in the third quarter valued at $50,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

